12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 2:15pm   Comments
Gainers

  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares increased by 26.3% to $3.12 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 589.1K shares is 189.8% of BT Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
  • Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) shares moved upwards by 14.88% to $3.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 362.4K shares, making up 293.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) stock increased by 9.99% to $9.35. Lulus Fashion Lounge's stock is trading at a volume of 297.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 298.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $359.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) shares moved upwards by 8.44% to $358.8. As of 13:30 EST, RH's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 277.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares rose 6.8% to $10.51. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 288.5K, which is 48.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $801.6 million.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock increased by 5.92% to $20.3. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 413.3K, which is 28.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.9 million.

Losers

  • Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) shares decreased by 10.5% to $21.14 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 800.7K shares is 398.0% of Xponential Fitness's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $505.3 million.
  • Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock declined by 10.12% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $134.7 million.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares fell 9.5% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 9.25% to $1.57. As of 13:30 EST, OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 169.7K, which is 5.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock decreased by 9.02% to $0.82. As of 13:30 EST, Esports Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 90.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 8.66% to $0.19. Molecular Data's stock is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

