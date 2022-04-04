11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock increased by 15.6% to $7.57 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for FuboTV's stock is 13.5 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 117.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares moved upwards by 15.07% to $7.1. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 83.4% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock increased by 14.87% to $2.24. The current volume of 30.1 million shares is 1916.7% of Red Cat Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares rose 14.55% to $1.58. As of 13:31 EST, OneConnect Financial Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 96.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $616.5 million.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares increased by 11.42% to $3.51. Tuya's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 52.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock moved upwards by 11.13% to $23.8. As of 13:31 EST, SunPower's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 102.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
Losers
- Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) stock declined by 9.3% to $10.45 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Greenidge Generation Hldg's stock is 2.0 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 315.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares decreased by 6.64% to $16.19. The company's market cap stands at $218.5 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock declined by 6.37% to $21.04. The company's market cap stands at $505.3 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock decreased by 5.74% to $3.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 191.7K, which is 20.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares decreased by 5.65% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers