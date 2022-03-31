 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 2:12pm   Comments
Gainers

  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $9.77 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for RCM Technologies's stock is 380.0K as of 13:31 EST. This is 734.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares moved upwards by 12.82% to $2.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 53.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares increased by 12.4% to $2.02. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 516.1K shares, making up 457.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock moved upwards by 9.82% to $2.57. Trading volume for Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is 113.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 129.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares increased by 8.29% to $8.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 466.6K, which is 84.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) shares rose 7.65% to $6.89. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 91.7K shares, making up 63.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $984.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

Losers

  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock decreased by 26.9% to $0.54 during Thursday's regular session. SOS's stock is trading at a volume of 81.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1152.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.6 million.
  • JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock declined by 10.78% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) stock declined by 9.41% to $6.84. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 2.2 million, which is 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.
  • Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) stock fell 9.08% to $9.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 486.2K, which is 71.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock fell 8.96% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock decreased by 8.77% to $5.09. Planet Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 52.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

