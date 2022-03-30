 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 1:56pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 24.2% to $2.92 during Wednesday's regular session. Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 117.5 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 116.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.
  • Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) stock increased by 18.75% to $8.55. Trading volume for Arhaus's stock is 1.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 385.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares moved upwards by 13.85% to $5.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.1 million, which is 53.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.4 million.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares increased by 11.78% to $384.5. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 5.5 million, which is 400.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares increased by 10.06% to $1.75. Trading volume for Xcel Brands's stock is 366.4K as of 13:31 EST. This is 534.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares increased by 9.73% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 410.4K, which is 253.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

 

Losers

  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares fell 14.8% to $43.47 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 15.8 million shares is 351.9% of Chewy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) stock fell 12.65% to $336.91. RH's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 640.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares fell 11.87% to $1.56. Aspen Group's stock is trading at a volume of 59.3K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares fell 11.35% to $1.25. The current volume of 267.0K shares is 329.4% of Yunhong CTI's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock declined by 11.26% to $24.16. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 37.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock decreased by 10.64% to $3.53. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 845.9K, which is 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

