11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock moved upwards by 33.3% to $1.6 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.3 million, which is 2654.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) shares rose 20.89% to $15.16. Trading volume for HireRight Holdings's stock is 1.9 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 811.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock rose 20.68% to $5.26. FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 2109.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares increased by 16.99% to $1.17. Trading volume for Sentage Holdings's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 240.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock increased by 15.57% to $1.59. As of 13:31 EST, Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 108.0K, which is 290.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock rose 14.86% to $0.76. As of 13:31 EST, OceanPal's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 69.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
Losers
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares decreased by 13.6% to $76.08 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.8 million shares is 238.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares decreased by 10.58% to $1.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 6.3 million, which is 63.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 7.06% to $1.45. Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 102.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock fell 6.88% to $6.91. Trading volume for Nuvve Holding's stock is 152.9K as of 13:31 EST. This is 110.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.9 million.
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares decreased by 6.08% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
