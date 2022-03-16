 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 1:38pm   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares rose 43.0% to $2.06 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 23.8 million shares is 1195.7% of American Rebel Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock moved upwards by 43.05% to $2.58. DiDi Global's stock is trading at a volume of 187.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 681.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) stock increased by 33.59% to $6.68. The current volume of 24.8 million shares is 362.5% of Full Truck Alliance Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.
  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) stock rose 22.97% to $3.8. As of 13:30 EST, Markforged Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 143.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $706.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 21.65% to $0.94. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 109.5K, which is 60.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock moved upwards by 21.62% to $10.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 195.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $579.7 million.

 

Losers

  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock fell 21.1% to $2.76 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 401.5% of Bird Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $757.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares decreased by 8.51% to $5.12. Art's-Way Manufacturing's stock is trading at a volume of 69.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 114.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares declined by 6.41% to $0.9. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 61.7% of Guardforce AI Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) stock fell 6.35% to $2.14. As of 13:30 EST, CEA Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 493.9K, which is 37.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) stock declined by 6.04% to $421.6. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 140.0% of Lockheed Martin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $112.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

