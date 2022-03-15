 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 2:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) stock rose 164.2% to $60.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Incannex Healthcare's stock is trading at a volume of 664.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 11521.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares moved upwards by 46.97% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.2 million, which is 410.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares rose 20.72% to $3.36. Allied Healthcare Prods's stock is trading at a volume of 465.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 140.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) shares moved upwards by 20.58% to $4.1. Sonendo's stock is trading at a volume of 167.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.9 million.
  • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares rose 19.51% to $4.47. As of 13:30 EST, Butterfly Network's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 215.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $885.7 million.
  • DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) shares rose 16.39% to $7.17. The current volume of 485.7K shares is 73.7% of DocGo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock fell 29.1% to $2.87 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Better Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 842.9K, which is 868.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) stock fell 27.77% to $25.76. The current volume of 592.9K shares is 533.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $431.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock declined by 20.46% to $4.51. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 512.1K, which is 282.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares fell 16.24% to $30.07. Natera's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 232.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock decreased by 15.68% to $2.98. As of 13:30 EST, Precision BioSciences's stock is trading at a volume of 880.3K, which is 168.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $181.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares fell 13.28% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

