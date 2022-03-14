 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 2:22pm   Comments
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares moved upwards by 32.0% to $1.03 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 31.2 million, which is 414.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
  • CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) shares rose 22.1% to $2.21. Trading volume for CEA Industries's stock is 4.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 445.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares rose 11.73% to $5.67. Knightscope's stock is trading at a volume of 16.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 189.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock increased by 11.09% to $6.39. As of 13:30 EST, Art's-Way Manufacturing's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 5427.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock moved upwards by 8.19% to $30.84. Willdan Group's stock is trading at a volume of 79.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 69.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock moved upwards by 7.01% to $1.68. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 962.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 120.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.

 

Losers

  • Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares fell 30.2% to $0.87 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 242.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares decreased by 15.53% to $1.13. As of 13:30 EST, Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 939.4K, which is 95.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares decreased by 15.07% to $25.04. EuroDry's stock is trading at a volume of 61.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 133.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

