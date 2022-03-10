12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares moved upwards by 22.2% to $1.76 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for iPower's stock is 886.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 147.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares increased by 10.34% to $11.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 120.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock increased by 10.3% to $1.45. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 75.8% of Drive Shack's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $133.0 million.
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) stock moved upwards by 9.73% to $69.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 123.8K shares, making up 73.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares increased by 9.14% to $15.4. The current volume of 732.2K shares is 46.4% of Inspirato's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $722.7 million.
- Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) shares increased by 9.12% to $11.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 510.4K, which is 160.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares decreased by 34.9% to $9.46 during Thursday's regular session. Fossil Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 688.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $493.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock decreased by 22.37% to $1.84. As of 12:30 EST, OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 184.0K, which is 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock declined by 20.45% to $18.06. Trading volume for Coupang's stock is 19.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 192.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 billion.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock decreased by 20.13% to $15.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 377.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares decreased by 17.25% to $51.64. JD.com's stock is trading at a volume of 35.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 333.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares decreased by 17.12% to $3.1. Trading volume for Dixie Group's stock is 223.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 550.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
