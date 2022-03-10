12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares rose 27.1% to $40.55 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Ebix's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 862.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares rose 14.27% to $194.02. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 16.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 369.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 14.27% to $0.88. Exela Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 35.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 94.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $306.8 million.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) shares moved upwards by 13.79% to $5.6. As of 12:30 EST, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's stock is trading at a volume of 326.4K, which is 45.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $753.9 million.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares rose 10.35% to $4.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 356.8K, which is 52.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.7 million.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares rose 7.71% to $49.3. As of 12:30 EST, Shift4 Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares fell 26.8% to $59.95 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 635.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock decreased by 24.15% to $37.02. The current volume of 14.6 million shares is 325.9% of Asana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares fell 18.76% to $46.31. JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 236.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock fell 17.34% to $5.61. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 63.8% of VNET Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $832.0 million.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 16.06% to $34.16. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 95.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) stock declined by 14.77% to $15.82. Couchbase's stock is trading at a volume of 887.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 154.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $689.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
