 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares rose 27.1% to $40.55 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Ebix's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 862.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares rose 14.27% to $194.02. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 16.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 369.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 14.27% to $0.88. Exela Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 35.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 94.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $306.8 million.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) shares moved upwards by 13.79% to $5.6. As of 12:30 EST, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's stock is trading at a volume of 326.4K, which is 45.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $753.9 million.
  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares rose 10.35% to $4.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 356.8K, which is 52.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.7 million.
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares rose 7.71% to $49.3. As of 12:30 EST, Shift4 Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Losers

  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares fell 26.8% to $59.95 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 635.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock decreased by 24.15% to $37.02. The current volume of 14.6 million shares is 325.9% of Asana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares fell 18.76% to $46.31. JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 236.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock fell 17.34% to $5.61. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 63.8% of VNET Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $832.0 million.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 16.06% to $34.16. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 95.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
  • Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) stock declined by 14.77% to $15.82. Couchbase's stock is trading at a volume of 887.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 154.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $689.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ACMR + ASAN)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Asana
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2022
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; US Inflation Rate Surges To Fresh 40-Year High
Why Asana Shares Are Falling
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com