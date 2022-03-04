12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares increased by 14.8% to $0.71 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, E-Home Household Service's stock is trading at a volume of 43.5 million, which is 2666.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 11.86% to $0.19. Trading volume for Molecular Data's stock is 40.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 738.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock increased by 11.57% to $19.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 899.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $793.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock moved upwards by 10.42% to $0.41. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 116.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
- PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) stock rose 10.03% to $15.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 300.5K, which is 56.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) shares increased by 8.84% to $49.95. Dutch Bros's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) shares fell 14.6% to $21.76 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Coupang's stock is trading at a volume of 10.5 million, which is 110.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares decreased by 13.55% to $55.68. Trading volume for Capri Holdings's stock is 3.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 176.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock declined by 13.53% to $15.47. The current volume of 6.7 million shares is 589.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares decreased by 13.14% to $1.72. As of 12:30 EST, First High-School Edu's stock is trading at a volume of 206.7K, which is 82.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock declined by 12.34% to $108.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.7 million, which is 138.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares declined by 12.25% to $1.6. Viomi Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 216.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 67.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers