12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares increased by 26.7% to $3.32 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 15.1 million, which is 2334.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) stock moved upwards by 17.33% to $71.8. Trading volume for Barrett Business Services's stock is 61.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 121.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $538.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) stock increased by 14.16% to $2.8. As of 12:31 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 208.2K, which is 254.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock increased by 13.25% to $6.59. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 99.8K shares, making up 107.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) stock increased by 8.33% to $5.98. The current volume of 191.7K shares is 21.3% of Heliogen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock moved upwards by 8.01% to $10.11. Array Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 97.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

 

Losers

  • Orion Group Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock fell 23.1% to $2.4 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 818.4K, which is 827.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) stock fell 17.38% to $14.02. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 116.9% of TuSimple Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock fell 11.54% to $1.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.0 million, which is 127.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $399.4 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock declined by 10.39% to $15.45. Trading volume for Hydrofarm Holdings Group's stock is 460.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 81.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $687.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock declined by 9.88% to $5.02. Trading volume for Planet Labs's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) stock declined by 9.84% to $7.01. As of 12:31 EST, Velo3D's stock is trading at a volume of 367.2K, which is 43.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

