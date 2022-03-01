10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) stock rose 12.2% to $18.52 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Stoneridge's stock is trading at a volume of 150.7K, which is 78.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) stock rose 10.56% to $220.88. Trading volume for Target's stock is 9.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 239.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock increased by 9.16% to $3.09. Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 464.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 21.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million.
- Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $22.44. Trading volume for Adtalem Glb Education's stock is 373.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 85.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock declined by 40.7% to $3.6 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.9 million shares, making up 770.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $493.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock fell 36.1% to $1.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 300.7 million shares, making up 1795.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock fell 14.93% to $24.66. As of 12:30 EST, Lucid Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 46.9 million, which is 99.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares declined by 14.61% to $1.73. As of 12:30 EST, Shift Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 80.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.2 million.
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares decreased by 13.41% to $38.75. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 107.3% of Adient's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock decreased by 11.41% to $0.88. The current volume of 197.5K shares is 84.0% of Yunji's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $186.6 million.
