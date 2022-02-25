12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock rose 41.6% to $19.38 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for KAR Auction Services's stock is 15.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 672.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares increased by 19.99% to $5.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 336.0K, which is 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $979.1 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares moved upwards by 19.91% to $0.21. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 237.7% of TD Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) stock moved upwards by 19.88% to $13.03. The company's market cap stands at $79.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock rose 15.77% to $0.94. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 561.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 155.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) stock moved upwards by 14.44% to $41.51. As of 12:30 EST, Shyft Group's stock is trading at a volume of 287.0K, which is 143.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock declined by 24.5% to $75.7 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 821.7K shares is 254.0% of Vicor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares declined by 19.58% to $9.04. Trading volume for Stem's stock is 12.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 331.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares fell 12.04% to $80.0. As of 12:30 EST, MasTec's stock is trading at a volume of 797.2K, which is 151.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares decreased by 10.36% to $2.51. Trading volume for Vivakor's stock is 87.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 114.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) stock fell 9.99% to $10.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 629.4K shares, making up 207.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $520.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 7.68% to $0.92. As of 12:30 EST, Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 370.2K, which is 47.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers