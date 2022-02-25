 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock rose 41.6% to $19.38 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for KAR Auction Services's stock is 15.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 672.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares increased by 19.99% to $5.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 336.0K, which is 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $979.1 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares moved upwards by 19.91% to $0.21. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 237.7% of TD Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
  • Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) stock moved upwards by 19.88% to $13.03. The company's market cap stands at $79.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock rose 15.77% to $0.94. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 561.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 155.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
  • Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) stock moved upwards by 14.44% to $41.51. As of 12:30 EST, Shyft Group's stock is trading at a volume of 287.0K, which is 143.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock declined by 24.5% to $75.7 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 821.7K shares is 254.0% of Vicor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares declined by 19.58% to $9.04. Trading volume for Stem's stock is 12.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 331.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares fell 12.04% to $80.0. As of 12:30 EST, MasTec's stock is trading at a volume of 797.2K, which is 151.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares decreased by 10.36% to $2.51. Trading volume for Vivakor's stock is 87.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 114.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) stock fell 9.99% to $10.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 629.4K shares, making up 207.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $520.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 7.68% to $0.92. As of 12:30 EST, Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 370.2K, which is 47.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GLG + AQMS)

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Recap: Aqua Metals Q4 Earnings
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
32 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com