12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 1:32pm   Comments
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) stock increased by 19.1% to $2.24 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 108.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares rose 16.66% to $2.38. Super League Gaming's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 468.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
  • Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock rose 14.64% to $4.62. As of 12:30 EST, Motorsport Games's stock is trading at a volume of 78.7K, which is 354.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
  • Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) stock rose 12.54% to $3.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 133.3K, which is 11.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
  • BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) stock increased by 11.32% to $4.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 69.1K, which is 14.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.1 million.
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares moved upwards by 10.36% to $3.94. The current volume of 13.5 million shares is 143.3% of Society Pass's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $75.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares fell 20.7% to $10.98 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.6 million, which is 393.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares declined by 14.32% to $10.99. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 43.0 million shares, making up 380.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock fell 12.79% to $0.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 357.6K, which is 211.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock fell 10.76% to $6.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 196.1K, which is 208.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.8 million.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock declined by 10.68% to $81.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 464.1K, which is 190.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Interpublic Group of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares decreased by 6.98% to $36.69. Interpublic Group of Cos's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 142.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

