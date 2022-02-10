 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) stock moved upwards by 17.5% to $2.21 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 100.5% of Stran & Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock rose 15.1% to $2.35. As of 12:30 EST, Super League Gaming's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 461.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.
  • Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock moved upwards by 12.92% to $4.55. Motorsport Games's stock is trading at a volume of 77.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 347.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
  • Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) stock increased by 11.53% to $2.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 109.5K shares, making up 9.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares increased by 10.92% to $3.96. Society Pass's stock is trading at a volume of 13.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 142.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
  • BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) stock increased by 10.36% to $4.58. As of 12:30 EST, BuzzFeed's stock is trading at a volume of 65.4K, which is 13.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $609.7 million.

 

Losers

  • Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock declined by 21.2% to $10.9 during Thursday's regular session. Vimeo's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 373.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares declined by 14.43% to $10.97. As of 12:30 EST, Lumen Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 40.7 million, which is 360.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock fell 12.77% to $0.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 356.1K shares, making up 210.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock fell 10.91% to $6.21. The current volume of 192.8K shares is 205.3% of Scienjoy Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.5 million.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock declined by 10.36% to $82.13. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 456.9K shares, making up 187.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Interpublic Group of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock decreased by 6.72% to $36.79. Interpublic Group of Cos's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 137.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BAOS + BZFD)

52 Weeks High And Low Article
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Doxxed By Buzzfeed: NFT Community Rallies In Support And Takes In BAYC Update
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2022
BuzzFeed Ropes In Melanie Summers From Driver Studios As SVP, Consumer Products
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com