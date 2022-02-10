12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) stock moved upwards by 17.5% to $2.21 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 100.5% of Stran & Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock rose 15.1% to $2.35. As of 12:30 EST, Super League Gaming's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 461.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock moved upwards by 12.92% to $4.55. Motorsport Games's stock is trading at a volume of 77.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 347.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
- Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) stock increased by 11.53% to $2.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 109.5K shares, making up 9.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares increased by 10.92% to $3.96. Society Pass's stock is trading at a volume of 13.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 142.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) stock increased by 10.36% to $4.58. As of 12:30 EST, BuzzFeed's stock is trading at a volume of 65.4K, which is 13.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $609.7 million.
Losers
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock declined by 21.2% to $10.9 during Thursday's regular session. Vimeo's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 373.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares declined by 14.43% to $10.97. As of 12:30 EST, Lumen Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 40.7 million, which is 360.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock fell 12.77% to $0.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 356.1K shares, making up 210.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock fell 10.91% to $6.21. The current volume of 192.8K shares is 205.3% of Scienjoy Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.5 million.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock declined by 10.36% to $82.13. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 456.9K shares, making up 187.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Interpublic Group of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock decreased by 6.72% to $36.79. Interpublic Group of Cos's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 137.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
