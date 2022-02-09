 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 12:47pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock rose 22.1% to $1.83 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 18.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 627.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock increased by 14.44% to $1.03. China Online Education Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 270.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 128.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock rose 13.45% to $3.42. The current volume of 32.7 million shares is 100.8% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.0 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock increased by 12.09% to $2.31. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 230.2% of Electric Last Mile Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $286.3 million.
  • Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock moved upwards by 10.68% to $7.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 986.3K shares, making up 36.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock moved upwards by 9.28% to $1595.89. The current volume of 624.2K shares is 224.9% of Chipotle Mexican Grill's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  •  

Losers

  • Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock decreased by 19.9% to $8.44 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Container Store Group's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 842.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $427.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) shares fell 13.97% to $24.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 896.1K, which is 249.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock fell 11.6% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock decreased by 8.43% to $0.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 358.8K shares, making up 44.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock decreased by 6.25% to $3.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 47.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.1 million.
  • Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) stock declined by 5.78% to $56.5. As of 12:30 EST, Strategic Education's stock is trading at a volume of 103.9K, which is 51.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

