11 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) shares increased by 18.6% to $3.99 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Bon Natural Life's stock is 8.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3470.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) stock increased by 8.93% to $76.78. The current volume of 288.0K shares is 92.8% of Alpha Metallurgical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares increased by 8.54% to $14.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 372.1K, which is 86.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.9 million.
- Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) stock increased by 7.85% to $39.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) stock moved upwards by 7.73% to $7.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 808.1K, which is 105.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $636.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) (NASDAQ:FFHL) stock increased by 6.71% to $7.63. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
Losers
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares decreased by 22.6% to $11.01 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 301.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $854.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- MP Materials (NYSE:MP) stock decreased by 16.39% to $32.91. MP Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 255.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) shares decreased by 14.52% to $0.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 970.9K, which is 41.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million.
- Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) shares decreased by 9.16% to $4.51. Trading volume for Zymergen's stock is 240.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.3 million.
- PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) shares fell 8.79% to $5.4. As of 12:30 EST, PureCycle Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 610.2K, which is 52.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.1 million.
