12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) stock rose 11.6% to $107.49 during Thursday's regular session. Seagate Tech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 7.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 333.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) shares increased by 11.13% to $6.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 80.3K, which is 440.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares increased by 10.75% to $13.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 921.0K, which is 153.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $815.7 million.
- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares moved upwards by 10.51% to $133.72. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 346.0% of Euronet Worldwide's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares rose 10.22% to $12.85. TSR's stock is trading at a volume of 390.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock increased by 9.78% to $531.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares, making up 208.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares decreased by 26.5% to $105.34 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.6 million, which is 609.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock declined by 13.94% to $1.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 66.5K, which is 56.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 12.65% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 45.4 million, which is 168.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.0 million.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) stock decreased by 11.42% to $36.95. The current volume of 252.9K shares is 113.3% of Ichor Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock decreased by 10.92% to $8.0. As of 12:30 EST, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 176.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock fell 10.17% to $8.59. Matterport's stock is trading at a volume of 13.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 156.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
