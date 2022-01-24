 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares rose 30.6% to $61.15 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Kohl's's stock is trading at a volume of 29.7 million, which is 643.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock increased by 14.47% to $1.3. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 161.8% of Hall Of Fame Resort's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) stock moved upwards by 10.64% to $30.87. The current volume of 687.1K shares is 183.8% of Adtalem Glb Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares rose 7.67% to $249.0. Dillard's's stock is trading at a volume of 196.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Macy's (NYSE:M) shares moved upwards by 7.54% to $24.67. The current volume of 17.8 million shares is 108.8% of Macy's's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock moved upwards by 6.58% to $6.71. Trading volume for Casper Sleep's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 203.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.4 million.

Also check out these big insider trades here

 

Losers

  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares declined by 79.3% to $6.1 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Yoshitsu's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 260.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.6 million.
  • Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares fell 21.69% to $3.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 383.2K shares, making up 4.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 million.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock fell 21.67% to $4.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 326.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $187.9 million.
  • Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares decreased by 18.54% to $1.45. Zhangmen Education's stock is trading at a volume of 151.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 18.5% to $2.6. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 23.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.2 million.
  • Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock fell 17.98% to $6.25. Solid Power's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 78.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

