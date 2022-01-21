12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock rose 12.3% to $4.19 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Limelight Networks's stock is 7.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 503.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $560.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares increased by 8.1% to $0.4. My Size's stock is trading at a volume of 906.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) stock increased by 7.22% to $34.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 152.7K, which is 149.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $618.8 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 7.08% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.
- Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $32.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 191.9K shares, making up 539.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $442.7 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock increased by 5.62% to $1.11. The current volume of 483.5K shares is 30.4% of Boxlight's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
-
Losers
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares fell 15.8% to $16.02 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, SunPower's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1 million, which is 205.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock decreased by 15.03% to $9.69. Trading volume for Iris Energy's stock is 168.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $533.1 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock declined by 14.87% to $2.83. As of 12:30 EST, DatChat's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 97.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares decreased by 14.5% to $4.54. Trading volume for Ribbon Comms's stock is 458.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $674.7 million.
- Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ:GET) shares decreased by 13.67% to $1.29. As of 12:30 EST, Getnet Adquirencia's stock is trading at a volume of 76.5K, which is 42.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock fell 11.81% to $9.87. The current volume of 335.1K shares is 59.3% of Argo Blockchain's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers