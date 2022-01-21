 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock rose 12.3% to $4.19 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Limelight Networks's stock is 7.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 503.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $560.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares increased by 8.1% to $0.4. My Size's stock is trading at a volume of 906.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) stock increased by 7.22% to $34.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 152.7K, which is 149.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $618.8 million.
  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 7.08% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.
  • Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $32.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 191.9K shares, making up 539.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $442.7 million.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock increased by 5.62% to $1.11. The current volume of 483.5K shares is 30.4% of Boxlight's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
  •  

Losers

  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares fell 15.8% to $16.02 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, SunPower's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1 million, which is 205.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock decreased by 15.03% to $9.69. Trading volume for Iris Energy's stock is 168.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $533.1 million.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock declined by 14.87% to $2.83. As of 12:30 EST, DatChat's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 97.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
  • Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares decreased by 14.5% to $4.54. Trading volume for Ribbon Comms's stock is 458.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $674.7 million.
  • Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ:GET) shares decreased by 13.67% to $1.29. As of 12:30 EST, Getnet Adquirencia's stock is trading at a volume of 76.5K, which is 42.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock fell 11.81% to $9.87. The current volume of 335.1K shares is 59.3% of Argo Blockchain's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ALJJ + ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Shares Gain On News Of Diversification
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com