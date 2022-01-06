12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock increased by 50.0% to $6.84 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 90.4 million shares is 5474.6% of Eargo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.5 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock moved upwards by 29.62% to $1.07. Alterity Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 99.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 20817.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) shares increased by 26.67% to $79.19. Trading volume for Vocera Communications's stock is 7.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 2464.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) stock rose 19.99% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.1 million.
- Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares moved upwards by 17.04% to $5.22. Magenta Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 553.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 324.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $306.8 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock increased by 14.92% to $4.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 12.0 million, which is 180.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.
Losers
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock decreased by 53.2% to $4.96 during Thursday's regular session. Aligos Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 979.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.5 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares fell 28.38% to $0.75. CNS Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 560.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock declined by 27.28% to $1.28. Avalo Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 369.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $143.7 million.
- Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) shares declined by 26.5% to $10.71. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares, making up 1146.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.5 million.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares declined by 25.57% to $3.6. Trading volume for Curis's stock is 6.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 399.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.3 million.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock decreased by 14.0% to $2.52. Trading volume for Immuron's stock is 102.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 206.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
