12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 12:36pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares increased by 25.7% to $5.05 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 567.6% of GreenBox POS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.1 million.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock increased by 17.33% to $0.88. Safe-T Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1502.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
  • Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) stock increased by 15.14% to $14.55. Trading volume for Richardson Electronics's stock is 562.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 502.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares moved upwards by 12.87% to $7.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares increased by 8.27% to $49.53. The current volume of 463.8K shares is 36.0% of TaskUs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock increased by 7.82% to $1.38. Trading volume for ClearOne's stock is 928.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 407.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
Losers

  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock fell 15.6% to $3.49 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Data Storage's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 119.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares decreased by 9.98% to $26.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.2 million.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock fell 9.82% to $4.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.1 million, which is 102.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $731.0 million.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock fell 8.54% to $3.06. Trading volume for Blackboxstocks's stock is 227.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 59.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares fell 7.58% to $1.22. As of 12:31 EST, Boxlight's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
  MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares fell 7.27% to $0.6. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 72.5K shares, making up 50.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

