 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock increased by 33.92% to $1.38 during Thursday's regular session. American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 50.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 8433.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.
  • Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) stock moved upwards by 14.3% to $71.1. Trading volume for Ciena's stock is 5.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 532.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares increased by 12.23% to $5.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 141.4K shares, making up 803.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
  • Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) stock increased by 9.1% to $8.87. The current volume of 148.1K shares is 150.86% of Sono-Tek's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.8 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 8.84% to $3.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 109.1K shares, making up 39.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
  • Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares increased by 8.73% to $3.3. Aware's stock is trading at a volume of 189.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 471.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock decreased by 45.84% to $14.11 during Thursday's regular session. Renren's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 419.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.9 million.
  • RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) stock fell 14.79% to $182.79. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 145.79% of RingCentral's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion.
  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock decreased by 12.02% to $38.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 263.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
  • Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock decreased by 11.12% to $14.47. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 124.81% of Sumo Logic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 10.24% to $3.51. Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.8 million.
  • Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) shares decreased by 8.71% to $14.17. The company's market cap stands at $779.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AVCT + AWRE)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; Inspira Technologies Shares Spike Higher
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com