12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock increased by 33.92% to $1.38 during Thursday's regular session. American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 50.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 8433.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.
- Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) stock moved upwards by 14.3% to $71.1. Trading volume for Ciena's stock is 5.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 532.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares increased by 12.23% to $5.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 141.4K shares, making up 803.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) stock increased by 9.1% to $8.87. The current volume of 148.1K shares is 150.86% of Sono-Tek's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.8 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 8.84% to $3.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 109.1K shares, making up 39.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares increased by 8.73% to $3.3. Aware's stock is trading at a volume of 189.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 471.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million.
Losers
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock decreased by 45.84% to $14.11 during Thursday's regular session. Renren's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 419.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.9 million.
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) stock fell 14.79% to $182.79. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 145.79% of RingCentral's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock decreased by 12.02% to $38.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 263.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock decreased by 11.12% to $14.47. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 124.81% of Sumo Logic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 10.24% to $3.51. Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.8 million.
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) shares decreased by 8.71% to $14.17. The company's market cap stands at $779.8 million.
