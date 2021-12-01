 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock rose 30.89% to $22.33 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 1250.4% of Build-A-Bear Workshop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $359.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock increased by 10.47% to $0.65. RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
  • Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock moved upwards by 9.18% to $17.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.2 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.27. Trading volume for Molecular Data's stock is 37.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 306.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares rose 8.05% to $21.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 69.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock moved upwards by 7.92% to $3.27. Trading volume for Viomi Technology Co's stock is 227.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 135.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $226.4 million.
Losers

  • Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares decreased by 15.23% to $16.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock decreased by 11.04% to $1.29. Four Seasons Education's stock is trading at a volume of 72.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
  • Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) stock declined by 10.16% to $26.0. Trading volume for Esports Technologies's stock is 120.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 97.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $348.4 million.
  • BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares fell 8.12% to $4.92. Trading volume for BARK's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $846.6 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares declined by 7.97% to $14.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.1 million.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock declined by 7.6% to $17.03. As of 12:30 EST, Newegg Commerce's stock is trading at a volume of 644.8K, which is 47.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

