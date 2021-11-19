12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares rose 12.24% to $138.49 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock rose 11.35% to $4.86. TAL Education's stock is trading at a volume of 11.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 65.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares rose 10.66% to $4.98. Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 251.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.3 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares rose 10.19% to $40.87. PLBY Group's stock is trading at a volume of 747.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 73.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares rose 9.02% to $12.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock rose 7.33% to $1.61. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 92.27% of XpresSpa Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock declined by 12.51% to $25.92 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Big 5 Sporting Goods's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 143.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $578.1 million.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares fell 11.39% to $51.01. As of 12:30 EST, Foot Locker's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 358.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares decreased by 10.8% to $40.67. As of 12:30 EST, Farfetch's stock is trading at a volume of 19.2 million, which is 450.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares decreased by 9.28% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock declined by 8.71% to $3.88. As of 12:30 EST, DAVIDsTEA's stock is trading at a volume of 132.0K, which is 76.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.2 million.
- Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares declined by 7.93% to $24.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
