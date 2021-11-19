12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock rose 15.69% to $7.15 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 561.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) stock increased by 15.27% to $2.49. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 206.63% of Aspira Womens Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.1 million.
- Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares moved upwards by 14.42% to $13.01. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 173.2K shares, making up 147.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.0 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock rose 13.78% to $55.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.4 million, which is 51.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares increased by 9.7% to $1.13. As of 12:30 EST, Sesen Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 14.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.3 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares rose 9.47% to $4.71. Trading volume for Progenity's stock is 45.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $770.8 million.
Losers
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares declined by 26.16% to $3.5 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares fell 26.04% to $2.87. Redhill Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 267.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.0 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock declined by 24.78% to $0.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 563.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) stock declined by 17.24% to $2.58. AquaBounty Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 10.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1404.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $183.4 million.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares decreased by 15.71% to $0.95. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 342.8% of Athersys's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $224.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) stock declined by 13.38% to $80.2. As of 12:30 EST, Enanta Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 128.0K, which is 78.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
