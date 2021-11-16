 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) stock increased by 12.6% to $16.88 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Rackspace Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 334.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares rose 9.28% to $19.78. The company's market cap stands at $925.8 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 8.71% to $12.85.
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $7.37. The current volume of 176.5K shares is 340.37% of QuickLogic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) stock increased by 6.8% to $127.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.2 million, which is 294.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares moved upwards by 6.46% to $23.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock declined by 33.66% to $6.96 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 179.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $306.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares decreased by 18.56% to $27.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 518.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $901.3 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock declined by 10.65% to $5.37. Trading volume for OLB Gr's stock is 498.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 10.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares decreased by 9.9% to $37.93. Trading volume for Riot Blockchain's stock is 17.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 141.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares declined by 9.68% to $2.8. Trading volume for BIO-key Intl's stock is 201.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares declined by 9.55% to $1.61. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.9K shares, making up 34.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

