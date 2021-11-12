 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares rose 17.14% to $25.9 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 154.63% of Array Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock increased by 15.43% to $40.99. Blink Charging's stock is trading at a volume of 16.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 846.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock increased by 13.51% to $7.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock moved upwards by 13.04% to $2.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 220.1K, which is 257.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock rose 12.07% to $2.32. Fuel Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 173.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares increased by 11.78% to $21.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 81.2K shares, making up 595.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers

  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares fell 45.02% to $1.48 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 6.5 million shares is 897.25% of Team's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Eneti (NYSE:NETI) stock declined by 11.97% to $8.98. Trading volume for Eneti's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3866.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $163.7 million.
  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock declined by 9.26% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $731.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock declined by 9.1% to $2.6. The current volume of 138.3K shares is 143.36% of Energy Focus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock decreased by 8.25% to $15.63. As of 12:30 EST, Embraer's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 100.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Circor International (NYSE:CIR) stock decreased by 7.58% to $32.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

