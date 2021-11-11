 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock moved upwards by 8.85% to $4.37 during Thursday's regular session. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 223.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 77.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock rose 6.62% to $132.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.1K shares, making up 48.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 5.12% to $3.38. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 68.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.0 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares increased by 3.98% to $40.09. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 73.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock rose 3.79% to $139.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 34.9K, which is 23.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares increased by 3.74% to $14.13. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA's stock is trading at a volume of 140.3K, which is 38.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $767.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 5.97% to $2.52 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.5K shares, making up 22.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) stock fell 4.36% to $16.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 300, which is 47.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 4.02% to $3.35. Trading volume for Unico American's stock is 12.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock fell 3.77% to $2.3. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 63.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 230.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares decreased by 3.12% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 61.1K, which is 71.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares decreased by 2.81% to $11.09. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 411.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BRP + CNFR)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2021
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IMIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com