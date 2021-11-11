Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock moved upwards by 8.85% to $4.37 during Thursday's regular session. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 223.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 77.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FGF) stock moved upwards by 8.85% to $4.37 during Thursday's regular session. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 223.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 77.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock rose 6.62% to $132.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.1K shares, making up 48.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

(NYSE:HCI) stock rose 6.62% to $132.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.1K shares, making up 48.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 5.12% to $3.38. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 68.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 5.12% to $3.38. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 68.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.0 million. BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares increased by 3.98% to $40.09. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 73.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:BRP) shares increased by 3.98% to $40.09. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 73.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock rose 3.79% to $139.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 34.9K, which is 23.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:GSHD) stock rose 3.79% to $139.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 34.9K, which is 23.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares increased by 3.74% to $14.13. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA's stock is trading at a volume of 140.3K, which is 38.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $767.1 million.

(NYSE:MBI) shares increased by 3.74% to $14.13. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA's stock is trading at a volume of 140.3K, which is 38.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $767.1 million.

Losers

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 5.97% to $2.52 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.5K shares, making up 22.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 5.97% to $2.52 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.5K shares, making up 22.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) stock fell 4.36% to $16.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 300, which is 47.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:ICCH) stock fell 4.36% to $16.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 300, which is 47.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 4.02% to $3.35. Trading volume for Unico American's stock is 12.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 4.02% to $3.35. Trading volume for Unico American's stock is 12.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock fell 3.77% to $2.3. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 63.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 230.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:RELI) stock fell 3.77% to $2.3. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 63.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 230.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares decreased by 3.12% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 61.1K, which is 71.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) shares decreased by 3.12% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 61.1K, which is 71.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares decreased by 2.81% to $11.09. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 411.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.