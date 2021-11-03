 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares moved upwards by 37.8% to $9.1 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, R.R.Donnelley & Sons's stock is trading at a volume of 24.8 million, which is 2070.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares moved upwards by 26.73% to $141.65. Veritiv's stock is trading at a volume of 273.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 232.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) stock rose 22.13% to $57.11. As of 12:30 EST, BlueLinx Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 449.4K, which is 229.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock moved upwards by 12.56% to $8.51. As of 12:30 EST, NOW's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 78.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $940.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares increased by 12.29% to $4.75. Trading volume for Quad/Graphics's stock is 248.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 108.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares moved upwards by 10.21% to $37.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 424.6K shares, making up 57.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares fell 17.11% to $296.08 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 203.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) stock fell 13.3% to $9.0. The current volume of 341.5K shares is 159.92% of Commercial Vehicle Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares fell 13.09% to $9.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 147.7K, which is 205.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) shares decreased by 11.01% to $43.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 100.0K shares, making up 196.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) shares declined by 10.65% to $78.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 188.2K shares, making up 174.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares declined by 9.57% to $12.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (BXC + CAR)

54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stock Indices Struggling to Build on Tuesday's Record Highs
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com