12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares moved upwards by 37.8% to $9.1 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, R.R.Donnelley & Sons's stock is trading at a volume of 24.8 million, which is 2070.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares moved upwards by 26.73% to $141.65. Veritiv's stock is trading at a volume of 273.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 232.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) stock rose 22.13% to $57.11. As of 12:30 EST, BlueLinx Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 449.4K, which is 229.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock moved upwards by 12.56% to $8.51. As of 12:30 EST, NOW's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 78.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $940.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares increased by 12.29% to $4.75. Trading volume for Quad/Graphics's stock is 248.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 108.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares moved upwards by 10.21% to $37.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 424.6K shares, making up 57.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares fell 17.11% to $296.08 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 203.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) stock fell 13.3% to $9.0. The current volume of 341.5K shares is 159.92% of Commercial Vehicle Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares fell 13.09% to $9.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 147.7K, which is 205.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) shares decreased by 11.01% to $43.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 100.0K shares, making up 196.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) shares declined by 10.65% to $78.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 188.2K shares, making up 174.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares declined by 9.57% to $12.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers