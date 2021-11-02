 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 132.67% to $10.68 during Tuesday's regular session. OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 173.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 19364.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million.
  • Rogers (NYSE:ROG) shares rose 29.76% to $270.21. As of 12:30 EST, Rogers's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 3387.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares increased by 19.76% to $489.32. Trading volume for Arista Networks's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 566.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) stock rose 17.04% to $13.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.6K shares, making up 119.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $354.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares increased by 16.28% to $10.38. Net Element's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 406.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.
  • Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $10.6. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 205.94% of Harmonic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) stock decreased by 12.92% to $9.4. As of 12:30 EST, Sabre's stock is trading at a volume of 13.2 million, which is 217.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares decreased by 12.24% to $8.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRP) stock declined by 11.73% to $124.47. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.8K shares, making up 513.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares fell 10.18% to $5.5. As of 12:30 EST, MoneyGram's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 199.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares fell 9.22% to $3.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 106.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ANET + CIFR)

Mid-Day Market Update: Avis Budget Surges After Q3 Results; Chegg Shares Plunge
51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
President And CEO Of Arista Networks Sold $16M In Stock
Why Arista Networks Shares Are Rising
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com