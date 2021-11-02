11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 132.67% to $10.68 during Tuesday's regular session. OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 173.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 19364.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million.
- Rogers (NYSE:ROG) shares rose 29.76% to $270.21. As of 12:30 EST, Rogers's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 3387.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares increased by 19.76% to $489.32. Trading volume for Arista Networks's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 566.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) stock rose 17.04% to $13.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.6K shares, making up 119.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $354.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares increased by 16.28% to $10.38. Net Element's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 406.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $10.6. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 205.94% of Harmonic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) stock decreased by 12.92% to $9.4. As of 12:30 EST, Sabre's stock is trading at a volume of 13.2 million, which is 217.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares decreased by 12.24% to $8.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRP) stock declined by 11.73% to $124.47. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.8K shares, making up 513.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares fell 10.18% to $5.5. As of 12:30 EST, MoneyGram's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 199.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares fell 9.22% to $3.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 106.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
