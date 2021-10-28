Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $3.19 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 826.9K, which is 30.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.0 million.
- Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $14.2. The current volume of 170.9K shares is 129.46% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $445.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $59.62. The current volume of 47.5K shares is 76.5% of AMERISAFE's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stock rose 4.12% to $126.19. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 365.1K shares, making up 82.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares increased by 3.8% to $45.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 114.8K, which is 25.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) stock increased by 3.17% to $71.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.3K shares, making up 29.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) stock declined by 5.33% to $265.25 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 250.8K, which is 102.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares fell 4.71% to $2.43. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 17.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock fell 3.76% to $2.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 111.9K, which is 20.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $831.6 million.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) stock declined by 2.32% to $125.89. As of 12:40 EST, Hanover Insurance Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 140.5K, which is 103.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock declined by 2.03% to $38.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.4K shares, making up 37.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.6 million.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell 1.93% to $2.71. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.5K shares, making up 7.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
