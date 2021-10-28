 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 1:59pm   Comments
Share:
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $3.19 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 826.9K, which is 30.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.0 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $14.2. The current volume of 170.9K shares is 129.46% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $445.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $59.62. The current volume of 47.5K shares is 76.5% of AMERISAFE's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) stock rose 4.12% to $126.19. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 365.1K shares, making up 82.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares increased by 3.8% to $45.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 114.8K, which is 25.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) stock increased by 3.17% to $71.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.3K shares, making up 29.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  •  

Losers

  • Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) stock declined by 5.33% to $265.25 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 250.8K, which is 102.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares fell 4.71% to $2.43. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 17.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock fell 3.76% to $2.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 111.9K, which is 20.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $831.6 million.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) stock declined by 2.32% to $125.89. As of 12:40 EST, Hanover Insurance Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 140.5K, which is 103.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock declined by 2.03% to $38.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.4K shares, making up 37.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.6 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell 1.93% to $2.71. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.5K shares, making up 7.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
 

Related Articles (AMSF + CINF)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IMIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com