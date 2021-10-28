 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock moved upwards by 21.62% to $2.25 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Kiromic BioPharma's stock is 510.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares increased by 19.43% to $12.07. Community Health Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 231.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) shares moved upwards by 11.64% to $10.23. The company's market cap stands at $241.9 million.
  • Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares rose 11.13% to $4.89. As of 12:30 EST, Invacare's stock is trading at a volume of 623.3K, which is 89.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) stock increased by 10.41% to $29.15. As of 12:30 EST, Insmed's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 162.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock rose 10.41% to $4.77. As of 12:30 EST, X4 Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 86.5K, which is 75.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock decreased by 36.23% to $0.57 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.8 million shares, making up 387.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares fell 26.19% to $0.4. Brickell Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 13.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1067.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares declined by 16.21% to $160.18. Trading volume for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 331.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares fell 13.76% to $3.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 750.5K shares, making up 1086.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares declined by 13.23% to $8.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.7 million.
  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock decreased by 9.09% to $2.19. The current volume of 22.3 million shares is 1311.18% of Galera Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALNY + BBI)

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 1%; Rafael Holdings Shares Slide
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Alnylam's Founding CEO John Maraganore To Exit The Company
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Beat-And-Raise Quarter, Pfizer-BioNTech Snag Orders For Additional Vaccine Doses, HCW Cleared For Phase 1 Study Of Pancreatic Cancer Drug
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com