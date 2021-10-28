12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock moved upwards by 21.62% to $2.25 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Kiromic BioPharma's stock is 510.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares increased by 19.43% to $12.07. Community Health Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 231.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) shares moved upwards by 11.64% to $10.23. The company's market cap stands at $241.9 million.
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares rose 11.13% to $4.89. As of 12:30 EST, Invacare's stock is trading at a volume of 623.3K, which is 89.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) stock increased by 10.41% to $29.15. As of 12:30 EST, Insmed's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 162.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock rose 10.41% to $4.77. As of 12:30 EST, X4 Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 86.5K, which is 75.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.5 million.
Losers
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock decreased by 36.23% to $0.57 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.8 million shares, making up 387.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares fell 26.19% to $0.4. Brickell Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 13.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1067.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares declined by 16.21% to $160.18. Trading volume for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 331.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares fell 13.76% to $3.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 750.5K shares, making up 1086.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares declined by 13.23% to $8.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.7 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock decreased by 9.09% to $2.19. The current volume of 22.3 million shares is 1311.18% of Galera Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
