12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares moved upwards by 32.55% to $120.45 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock moved upwards by 23.2% to $68.91. Trading volume for Impinj's stock is 290.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 155.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) stock increased by 18.2% to $9.56. As of 12:30 EST, Lantronix's stock is trading at a volume of 761.5K, which is 438.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.0 million.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) shares increased by 18.2% to $61.13. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 224.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock rose 17.25% to $50.23. The current volume of 717.8K shares is 171.38% of Ultra Clean Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock moved upwards by 16.19% to $6.17. The current volume of 766.9K shares is 344.13% of Quantum Computing's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $179.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) shares declined by 21.51% to $9.31 during Thursday's regular session. Brightcove's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 456.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $379.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares declined by 15.75% to $8.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 450.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $666.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock fell 15.03% to $293.74. Trading volume for Twilio's stock is 14.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 953.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares declined by 11.89% to $1.07. CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 437.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 152.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock declined by 10.96% to $7.64. The current volume of 774.0K shares is 172.81% of AXT's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $324.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • WEX (NYSE:WEX) stock declined by 10.65% to $164.57. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 630.4K shares, making up 208.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
