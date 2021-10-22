12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares moved upwards by 60.95% to $4.7 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 120.2 million shares, making up 10305.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock moved upwards by 17.37% to $1.93. Troika Media Group's stock is trading at a volume of 21.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1590.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock rose 15.49% to $4.1. As of 12:30 EST, Grom Social Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 23.8 million, which is 390.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock moved upwards by 15.36% to $4.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 27.4 million, which is 4202.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock increased by 14.5% to $2.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.6 million shares, making up 2546.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.0 million.
- Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) stock increased by 8.5% to $9.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares declined by 24.84% to $56.46 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Snap's stock is trading at a volume of 101.3 million, which is 572.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock fell 11.29% to $26.63. Magnite's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) stock decreased by 9.3% to $2.83. Ucloudlink Group's stock is trading at a volume of 97.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.
- Oi (NYSE:OIBR) shares fell 8.97% to $0.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 779.0K, which is 149.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock decreased by 8.53% to $1.18. As of 12:30 EST, Qutoutiao's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 193.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.2 million.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock decreased by 8.52% to $27.02. Trading volume for PubMatic's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 144.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
