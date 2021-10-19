12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock rose 41.61% to $2.28 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 88.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 15131.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares rose 9.45% to $0.88. Yunji's stock is trading at a volume of 444.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.4 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares rose 8.34% to $2.59. The current volume of 146.3K shares is 74.19% of ATA Creativity Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock increased by 7.58% to $26.53. As of 12:30 EST, PLBY Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 155.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 7.44% to $8.8. As of 12:30 EST, Aterian's stock is trading at a volume of 15.7 million, which is 66.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $421.4 million.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock increased by 7.29% to $12.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.1 million, which is 60.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
Losers
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 6.91% to $0.36 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 75.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
- Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) shares declined by 6.64% to $7.79. The company's market cap stands at $212.4 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 6.32% to $7.79. As of 12:30 EST, Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 25.0 million, which is 46.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $758.2 million.
- Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) shares declined by 5.89% to $8.47. The company's market cap stands at $764.5 million.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares declined by 5.66% to $383.36. Trading volume for Ulta Beauty's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 268.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 billion.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock declined by 5.18% to $32.04. Trading volume for Tata Motors's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion.
