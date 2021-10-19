 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock rose 41.61% to $2.28 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 88.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 15131.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares rose 9.45% to $0.88. Yunji's stock is trading at a volume of 444.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 174.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.4 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares rose 8.34% to $2.59. The current volume of 146.3K shares is 74.19% of ATA Creativity Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock increased by 7.58% to $26.53. As of 12:30 EST, PLBY Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 155.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 7.44% to $8.8. As of 12:30 EST, Aterian's stock is trading at a volume of 15.7 million, which is 66.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $421.4 million.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock increased by 7.29% to $12.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.1 million, which is 60.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 6.91% to $0.36 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 75.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
  • Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) shares declined by 6.64% to $7.79. The company's market cap stands at $212.4 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 6.32% to $7.79. As of 12:30 EST, Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 25.0 million, which is 46.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $758.2 million.
  • Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) shares declined by 5.89% to $8.47. The company's market cap stands at $764.5 million.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares declined by 5.66% to $383.36. Trading volume for Ulta Beauty's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 268.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 billion.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock declined by 5.18% to $32.04. Trading volume for Tata Motors's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ATER + AACG)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com