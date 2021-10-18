 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares increased by 33.17% to $2.85 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Progenity's stock is trading at a volume of 151.2 million, which is 455.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.3 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock rose 32.54% to $37.18. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 1905.33% of Valneva's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ:MGTX) stock rose 29.75% to $18.53. MeiraGTx Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 7555.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $821.0 million.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares moved upwards by 15.92% to $1.31. The current volume of 123.4 million shares is 3917.65% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $195.0 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock increased by 14.48% to $0.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.5 million shares, making up 757.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million.
  • Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock rose 14.06% to $3.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 869.8K, which is 398.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) stock decreased by 41.33% to $13.32 during Monday's regular session. Revance Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1907.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $957.1 million.
  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock fell 25.19% to $5.78. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 410.0% of Omeros's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $361.4 million.
  • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock fell 19.55% to $4.09. MannKind's stock is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 463.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) stock decreased by 18.05% to $26.64. The current volume of 532.2K shares is 668.93% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $835.4 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 16.97% to $1.83. As of 12:30 EST, Kala Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 307.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.2 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares decreased by 15.93% to $1.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 85.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

