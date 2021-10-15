12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 66.81% to $0.56 during Friday's regular session. Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 222.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2519.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares rose 11.72% to $37.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 185.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 billion.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock rose 10.47% to $2.79. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 120.85% of Limelight Networks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $375.2 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock increased by 8.71% to $1.01. Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 135.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 8.08% to $47.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 12.0 million, which is 131.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) stock moved upwards by 7.49% to $41.17. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
Losers
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) shares fell 10.83% to $2.14 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Steel Connect's stock is 135.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 147.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 7.7% to $1.08. As of 12:30 EST, Cemtrex's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 190.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) stock declined by 6.83% to $24.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.0 million.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock fell 6.57% to $25.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 283.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares fell 6.16% to $2.96. The current volume of 924.3K shares is 832.19% of CLPS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out today.
- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) stock declined by 5.16% to $21.7. As of 12:30 EST, KnowBe4's stock is trading at a volume of 196.2K, which is 26.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
