 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $3.19 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 236.7K shares, making up 157.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.2 million.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares rose 6.61% to $4.03. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 235.5K shares, making up 107.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock rose 5.99% to $47.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.2 million.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock rose 5.82% to $0.72. Trading volume for Yunji's stock is 64.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.5 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares increased by 5.67% to $2.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 720.3K shares, making up 34.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.
  • MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares rose 5.02% to $31.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 95.9K, which is 29.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock declined by 6.75% to $2.49 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 264.5K, which is 18.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.3 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock fell 6.43% to $7.78. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 25.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $372.3 million.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares fell 6.39% to $13.49. The current volume of 51.9K shares is 77.24% of LMP Automotive Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $133.9 million.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares fell 5.91% to $131.3. As of 12:30 EST, Crocs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 88.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 5.53% to $5.04. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 11.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (SYPR + DTEA)

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why DAVIDsTEA's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com