11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $3.19 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 236.7K shares, making up 157.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.2 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares rose 6.61% to $4.03. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 235.5K shares, making up 107.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock rose 5.99% to $47.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.2 million.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock rose 5.82% to $0.72. Trading volume for Yunji's stock is 64.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.5 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares increased by 5.67% to $2.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 720.3K shares, making up 34.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares rose 5.02% to $31.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 95.9K, which is 29.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
Losers
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock declined by 6.75% to $2.49 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 264.5K, which is 18.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.3 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock fell 6.43% to $7.78. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 25.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $372.3 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares fell 6.39% to $13.49. The current volume of 51.9K shares is 77.24% of LMP Automotive Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $133.9 million.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares fell 5.91% to $131.3. As of 12:30 EST, Crocs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 88.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 5.53% to $5.04. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 11.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.7 million.
