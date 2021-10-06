 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 12:58pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares moved upwards by 44.73% to $3.58 during Wednesday's regular session. Voyager Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 145.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 59392.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.6 million.
  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares increased by 14.85% to $2.86. The current volume of 10.3 million shares is 4713.17% of Acer Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares increased by 9.47% to $20.27. The company's market cap stands at $654.2 million.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) stock moved upwards by 9.18% to $4.04. CymaBay Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 274.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.7 million.
  • MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares increased by 8.71% to $2.87. MEI Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 366.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.3 million.
  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock moved upwards by 8.34% to $1.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 417.3K shares, making up 53.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) stock decreased by 11.55% to $22.67 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $833.1 million.
  • BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares decreased by 10.96% to $5.61. Trading volume for BioVie's stock is 92.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 138.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.3 million.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) shares fell 9.08% to $14.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares, making up 272.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 billion.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) stock declined by 9.0% to $40.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 206.2K shares, making up 103.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock fell 7.95% to $1.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 78.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.
  • Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) shares declined by 7.82% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

