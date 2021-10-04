 Skip to main content

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock increased by 9.36% to $3.79 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Sypris Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 193.8K, which is 80.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) stock moved upwards by 6.34% to $8.72. The company's market cap stands at $965.4 million.
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares rose 5.9% to $185.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 111.9K, which is 39.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares declined by 12.5% to $0.91 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 242.7K shares, making up 44.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock fell 9.95% to $0.63. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 252.4K shares, making up 84.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock decreased by 9.17% to $9.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.4 million, which is 28.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $456.3 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares declined by 9.13% to $4.38. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.3 million shares, making up 31.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock fell 9.06% to $2.51. The current volume of 499.1K shares is 6.96% of Kaixin Auto Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $360.0 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares fell 8.95% to $3.36. Trading volume for iPower's stock is 93.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

