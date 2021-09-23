11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) shares rose 15.13% to $2.67 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 197.2K shares, making up 704.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock moved upwards by 8.19% to $8.45. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 136.89% of Zhihu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Audacy (NYSE:AUD) stock increased by 8.08% to $3.61. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 221.1K shares, making up 32.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $510.5 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares moved upwards by 8.05% to $24.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.9 million.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock rose 7.76% to $3.33. Trading volume for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's stock is 791.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 89.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.4 million.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares increased by 7.56% to $2.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 400.3K shares, making up 48.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $916.0 million.
Losers
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares fell 6.47% to $3.94 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 6.4 million shares is 314.86% of WiMi Hologram Cloud's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.6 million.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) stock decreased by 5.85% to $56.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 billion.
- Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) stock fell 5.84% to $7.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares decreased by 5.36% to $2.83. As of 12:30 EST, Creatd's stock is trading at a volume of 672.7K, which is 20.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock declined by 5.23% to $1.09. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 80.1K shares, making up 26.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.0 million.
