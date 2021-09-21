12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock moved upwards by 30.95% to $8.08 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.4 million shares, making up 608.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.7 million.
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares rose 24.68% to $45.9. Trading volume for Inotiv's stock is 255.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 257.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $730.4 million.
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) stock increased by 18.61% to $12.68. The current volume of 5.3 million shares is 9299.52% of Viridian Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock rose 18.05% to $3.27. Leap Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 10.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 284.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $195.1 million.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares moved upwards by 16.6% to $15.1. As of 12:30 EST, Protagonist Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 735.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $718.0 million.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) stock increased by 15.96% to $4.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 125.6K shares, making up 45.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
Losers
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares fell 10.0% to $1.53 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 114.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.5 million.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock declined by 9.44% to $10.89. As of 12:30 EST, Verrica Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 1507.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.7 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares declined by 9.32% to $7.3. The current volume of 819.8K shares is 36.89% of Innate Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $577.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares declined by 8.26% to $15.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares declined by 7.63% to $4.48. Aprea Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 414.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares fell 7.43% to $4.61. The current volume of 573.8K shares is 82.02% of Syros Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.5 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers