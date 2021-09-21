12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock moved upwards by 126.25% to $32.49 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $957.0 million.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares rose 11.79% to $44.48. Uber Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 59.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 264.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 billion.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares rose 9.69% to $7.24. Trading volume for Flux Power Holdings's stock is 108.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock rose 7.52% to $1.57. Trading volume for BEST's stock is 5.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $610.0 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares rose 6.95% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares moved upwards by 6.69% to $3.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 347.8K, which is 37.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
Losers
- RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares fell 15.55% to $182.04 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 736.2K, which is 773.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares fell 8.82% to $35.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 291.5K shares, making up 207.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $917.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares declined by 8.76% to $3.65. Trading volume for ATIF Holdings's stock is 139.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock declined by 6.69% to $22.35. The current volume of 92.5K shares is 28.85% of Byrna Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.7 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares decreased by 6.63% to $6.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 287.7K shares, making up 130.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.1 million.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares declined by 6.03% to $4.52. Trading volume for FreightCar America's stock is 543.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.0 million.
