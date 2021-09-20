12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares increased by 12.19% to $14.15 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 214.2K shares, making up 107.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.5 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares rose 9.23% to $1.55. BEST's stock is trading at a volume of 24.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 396.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $602.7 million.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares rose 6.92% to $9.41. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares rose 5.79% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.4 million.
- PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) shares increased by 5.67% to $6.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 575.5K, which is 109.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.2 million.
- Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) stock increased by 5.39% to $6.84. Trading volume for Perma-Fix Envirn Servs's stock is 62.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 258.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million.
Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares decreased by 17.76% to $14.55 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $428.5 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock fell 14.01% to $9.64. As of 12:30 EST, Golden Ocean Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 276.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares fell 14.01% to $31.01. Euroseas's stock is trading at a volume of 194.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 193.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.6 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares fell 13.0% to $5.09. Trading volume for Diana Shipping's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 127.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.9 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares decreased by 12.94% to $28.2. Trading volume for EuroDry's stock is 54.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock declined by 12.52% to $44.25. The current volume of 264.5K shares is 103.34% of Eagle Bulk Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $595.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers