12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares rose 14.01% to $9.11 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.3 million.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock increased by 9.49% to $98.55. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 142.78% of Avis Budget Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock moved upwards by 8.82% to $2.96. The current volume of 196.6K shares is 111.77% of ARC Document Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.1 million.
  • Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) stock moved upwards by 7.42% to $1.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 483.8K shares, making up 224.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $297.8 million.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock moved upwards by 7.23% to $113.67. Trading volume for Ryanair Holdings's stock is 203.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 86.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 billion.
  • Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $12.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock decreased by 11.08% to $6.51 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 78.7K shares is 134.68% of Flux Power Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $86.8 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock declined by 9.82% to $3.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 214.3K, which is 15.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares decreased by 7.4% to $24.79. As of 12:30 EST, Byrna Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 120.5K, which is 39.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.2 million.
  • MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) stock decreased by 7.12% to $7.52. As of 12:30 EST, MRC Global's stock is trading at a volume of 332.6K, which is 84.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.9 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock declined by 6.58% to $1.42. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 11.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 148.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.2 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares decreased by 5.77% to $3.43. Team's stock is trading at a volume of 326.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 101.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.2 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

