12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock increased by 28.76% to $6.72 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 20.6 million shares is 6197.17% of Elite Education Gr Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock moved upwards by 19.54% to $12.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 41.5 million, which is 602.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.4 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares rose 15.18% to $3.49. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 197.8% of China Online Education Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) shares increased by 14.75% to $7.7. As of 12:30 EST, Vince Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 180.2K, which is 2126.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares increased by 14.05% to $0.47. The current volume of 6.4 million shares is 350.19% of Molecular Data's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock rose 12.54% to $2.87. Greenlane Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 279.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock fell 42.97% to $5.51 during Friday's regular session. Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1588.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.0 million.
  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock fell 13.39% to $20.7. Lakeland Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 256.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 134.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock declined by 11.92% to $2.06. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares, making up 1692.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $177.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) stock fell 6.54% to $19.15. The current volume of 139.3K shares is 32.1% of Latham Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 5.62% to $7.66. Trading volume for Moxian (BVI)'s stock is 634.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.0 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares decreased by 5.56% to $5.1. As of 12:30 EST, TAL Education's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million, which is 34.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

 

 

 

