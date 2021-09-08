12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares increased by 72.64% to $9.15 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Kadmon Holdings's stock is 95.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2540.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) stock moved upwards by 36.25% to $280.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 1332.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock moved upwards by 12.29% to $3.38. The current volume of 201.4K shares is 83.09% of Synlogic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.0 million.
- Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) shares moved upwards by 8.45% to $14.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.7 million.
- Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) shares moved upwards by 5.93% to $29.98. As of 12:30 EST, Vapotherm's stock is trading at a volume of 529.7K, which is 311.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $779.6 million.
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) shares rose 5.7% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.7 million.
Losers
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares fell 20.72% to $22.08 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, INmune Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 210.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.8 million.
- Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock fell 17.03% to $22.17. As of 12:30 EST, Alector's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 147.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares decreased by 14.5% to $14.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) stock decreased by 14.37% to $14.72. The current volume of 220.9K shares is 362.84% of Inozyme Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.2 million.
- Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) stock fell 14.08% to $13.55. The company's market cap stands at $435.3 million.
- Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) shares declined by 10.75% to $9.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.4 million.
