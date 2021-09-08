12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 12.3% to $8.12 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 369.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.0 million.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) shares rose 9.57% to $10.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.8 million.
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) stock rose 6.07% to $168.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 124.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 6.02% to $1.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 564.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $20.21. As of 12:30 EST, Support.com's stock is trading at a volume of 14.4 million, which is 90.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.8 million.
- CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares moved upwards by 4.57% to $35.73. The current volume of 57.3K shares is 242.56% of CPI Card's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.5 million.
Losers
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock declined by 13.63% to $5.58 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Pixelworks's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 131.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.5 million.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares fell 13.31% to $2.15. Minim's stock is trading at a volume of 633.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 125.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.5 million.
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares decreased by 10.64% to $73.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 271.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares decreased by 10.57% to $30.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 298.7K, which is 67.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares decreased by 8.6% to $24.25. Atomera's stock is trading at a volume of 178.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.0 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock declined by 8.1% to $5.11. Cloopen Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 98.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $839.9 million.
